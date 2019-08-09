Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Brushy Creek Baptist Church
4999 Old Spartanburg Rd.
Taylors, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Brushy Creek Baptist Church
4999 Old Spartanburg Rd.
Taylors, SC
Samuel David Batson Obituary
Samuel David Batson

Taylors - Mr. Samuel David Batson, 77, husband of Janice Smith Batson, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Samuel Pride and Mary Ruth Ballenger Batson.

Sam served his country in the United States Navy and was a Mason and Shriner. He was a man of strong faith serving as an elder and deacon of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors, SC. In his former years, he was President and CEO of Peoples Life Insurance Co.

In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, Sam is survived by a son, David Batson (Terressa); three grandchildren, Jade Ross (Bryan), Haley Batson, and Drew Batson; two great grandchildren, Makenzie and Kason Ross; and two sisters, Joyce Shay (Bud) and Margaret Crisp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Scott Batson; a sister, Rita Sherrer; and a brother James Batson.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Brushy Creek Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 4 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687, or Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 9, 2019
