Rev. Samuel McDaniel Pittman
Richmond - Long time Richmond resident, Southern Baptist pastor and denominational executive Samuel McDaniel Pittman, age 90, died February 16, 2019 in Highland Village, Texas following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Cheryl A. Tucker, and son-in-law Dr. Michael G. Tucker, a son Vance Mayhugh Pittman; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. After twenty years of pastoral ministry in South Carolina, he moved to Virginia to join the staff of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, where he served for 23 years. To view the online obituary and to express condolences, visit https://welchfuneralhomeva.com/.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sam's life on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church, Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes gifts to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering of the International Mission Board online at imb.org/give or via check payable to IMB and mailed to 3806 Monument Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23230. Please name Sam Pittman in the gift so the family is notified of your generosity.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 23, 2019