Samuel Rufus Putnam, Jr.
Greenville - Samuel Rufus Putnam, Jr. of Rolling Green Village in Greenville, SC, and husband of the late Miriam (Piggy) Anderson Putnam died May 17, 2020 at the age of 97. Son of Samuel Rufus Putnam, Sr. and Myrtle Aull Putnam, he was born in Newberry but spent most of his life in Greenville. He attended Greenville High School and Clemson College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture in 1948 and was awarded Clemson's first Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1949. He served on the Clemson faculty for several years before accepting a job with E.I. Du Pont to construct the Savannah River Plant nuclear facility near Aiken. When that project was completed, he was recruited by Charles Potter and Associates Architects in Greenville, where he designed homes (including his own and others in the Stone Lake subdivision), schools, and churches. He finished his career with the J.E. Sirrine Company in Greenville, where he worked for many years as manager on projects including the St. Francis Hospital downtown, the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, and Tennessee Valley Authority power plants.
Sam was an active Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow with 40 years of perfect attendance. He served as President of the North Greenville chapter, in charge of its July 4th program at the Grady Hipp Nursing Home for many years. He started a Rotary breakfast club on the Eastside when he moved to Rolling Green Village. He was a member of Roper Mountain Baptist Church and former member of Northgate Baptist Church. He loved scouting and assisted with Northgate's Boy Scout troop, chaperoning annual trips to Cherry Grove Beach. Sam was a long-serving notary public, first appointed under Gov. Strom Thurmond with his commission continuing until his death.
Sam was involved with the Greenville Baptist Association in the original planning and design of Rolling Green Village, a retirement community in Greenville. He and Piggy purchased one of its first homes, where he enjoyed a view of the lake for over 35 years. While there, he participated in many activities and worked as a volunteer, starting an exercise program that he led for many years. In recognition of his role in its founding, Rolling Green presented him with the Dream Maker Award in 2016.
Sam was an Army man, crediting his military experience and Clemson as big influences on his life. At Clemson, he joined the Army Reserves and was in the Army ROTC and Pershing Rifles. While a student, he was called to active duty and served three years in World War II in the European Theater, 1st Army, Company A, 1265th Engineer Combat Battalion, achieving the rank of First Sergeant. He saw combat in the Battles of the Rhine, Remagen Bridgehead, and Central Germany. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his work as construction foreman of the 56th Quartermaster Supply Depot in Giessen, Germany, directing the work of his men and 150 German prisoners of war. An oral history of his life and military service is recorded in the Samuel Rufus Putnam, Jr. Collection, Veterans History Project, American Folklife Center, Library of Congress. Sam's Clemson diplomas, personal scrapbooks, and art collection will be preserved as a special collection in Clemson University Libraries archives.
Sam and Piggy had four children, Lynn Putnam Gregg (Billy Jack), the late Ann Putnam Allen (Gordon), Judy Putnam Foster (Clark), and Bill Putnam (Laura), 17 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Besides immediate family, he is survived by his late sister Lorraine Putnam Watt's children and their families, and many cousins. Sam will be remembered as a talented artist and avid reader, a diehard Clemson Tiger, a WWII veteran, Mr. Rolling Green, a community volunteer, a man of God, a great pancake and pumpkin pie maker, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Because of COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service with military honors. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at Roper Mountain Baptist Church at a later date, to be announced, when friends and family can attend. The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Green Village for the excellent care provided to Sam over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to the Sam Putnam Collection, Clemson University Libraries, Special Collections and Archives, 230 Kappa St., Clemson, SC 29634, or to Roper Mountain Baptist Church, 300 Roper Mountain Rd. Ext., Greenville, SC 29615. Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is in charge of arrangements. Friends may stop by the Funeral Home to pay their respects between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The family is at home.
Published in The Greenville News from May 19 to May 20, 2020