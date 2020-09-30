Samuel "Steve" Steven Dillard
Greer - Samuel "Steve" Steven Dillard, 79, widower of Deborah "Debbie" Cox Dillard, passed away on September 26, 2020.
A native of Greer, son of the late Samuel Grady and Nelle Smith Dillard, he was the President of The Tire Exchange of Greer, a US Army National Guard Veteran and a member of First Presbyterian Church Greer.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Dillard Heinemann (Eric) of Pawleys Island, SC and Jennifer Dillard Worthley (Marc) of Oak Harbor, WA; one sister, Elizabeth D. Clayton (Buddy) of Greer and four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anna Heinemann and Andrea and Ian Worthley.
A private service will be held for the family. The memorial service will be available for friends to view at www.fpcgreer.org
in a few days.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Greer with emphasis on Children's Ministries, 100 School Street, Greer, SC 29651.
