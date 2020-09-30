1/
Samuel Steven "Steve" Dillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel "Steve" Steven Dillard

Greer - Samuel "Steve" Steven Dillard, 79, widower of Deborah "Debbie" Cox Dillard, passed away on September 26, 2020.

A native of Greer, son of the late Samuel Grady and Nelle Smith Dillard, he was the President of The Tire Exchange of Greer, a US Army National Guard Veteran and a member of First Presbyterian Church Greer.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Dillard Heinemann (Eric) of Pawleys Island, SC and Jennifer Dillard Worthley (Marc) of Oak Harbor, WA; one sister, Elizabeth D. Clayton (Buddy) of Greer and four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anna Heinemann and Andrea and Ian Worthley.

A private service will be held for the family. The memorial service will be available for friends to view at www.fpcgreer.org in a few days.

The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Greer with emphasis on Children's Ministries, 100 School Street, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved