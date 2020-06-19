Sandra Anne "Joedy" Currie
Greenville - Sandra Anne "Joedy" Currie, 53, of Greenville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Joedy was loved by all who met her, and she never met a stranger or forgot a face. She touched many lives and will live in the memories of those fortunate enough to have met her. She had many special "aunts, uncles, and cousins" and they were blessed to have spent her last days with her. She will be greatly missed but comfort is brought knowing she is now with her mom who loved her and spent her life caring for her.
Joedy is survived by aunts, Janice Bradshaw, Frances Carpenter, and Anne Ballard; and "cousins", Jim and Jerry DeYoung, Chester, Leighton, Davis, and Sarah Beth Woodfin, and Warren, Elizabeth, Trey, and Sally Poteat.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Wayne Currie and her mother, Elizabeth "Betsy" Carpenter Currie.
The family wishes to thank Interim Healthcare Hospice and their staff for all their work and dedication for the care they gave Joedy.
No services are planned at this time but her memory will live on forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.