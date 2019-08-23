|
|
Sandra Faye Balentine Shedd
Honea Path - Sandra Faye Balentine Shedd, 71, of Honea Path SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home.
Born September 26, 1947 in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Edward G. Balentine, L.C. Crooks and Eula Mae Byers Balentine Crooks.
Sandra retired from cosmetology and was a homemaker. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by son, Dale Donahue (Lisa) of Piedmont; daughters, Gail Elledge (Ray) of Ware Shoals and Angie Gillespie (Billy) of Honea Path; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, James David Shedd; three sisters, Mary Ann, Evelyn and Nancy; brother, Tommy; sons, David "Dink" Shedd, Jr. and Bryan Shedd.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 25th with Gail Elledge officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Flowers are optional.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019