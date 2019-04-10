|
Sandra Greene Arney
Greer - Sandra Greene Arney, age 56, of Woodway Drive, Greer, SC, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born May 23, 1962 in Watauga County to the late Roy John and Virlea Oxentine Greene.
Survivors include her husband, Randy W. Arney of the home; one son, Justin W. Arney of Mauldin, SC; one daughter, Taylor N. Arney of Lyman, SC; three brothers, Ronnie C. Greene and wife Joyce, Roy K. Greene and Gary H. Greene, all of Lenoir; three sisters, Marie Wright and husband Jerry of Valdese, Evelyn P. Crabtree and Brenda G. Greene, both of Lenoir.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Greene Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Arney family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019