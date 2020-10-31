1/1
Sandra H. Griffin Willis
Sandra H. Griffin Willis

Travelers Rest - Sandra H. Griffin Willis, 74, wife of the late William T. Willis, of Travelers Rest, died on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas L. and Hettie C. Griffin.

Mrs. Willis was a member at Rock Springs Baptist Church for many years, then later becoming a homebound member of Clearview Baptist Church during her illness. She spent her professional life as a beautician for over 42 years.

She is survived by her son, Shane Willis (Beth); a sister, Mickie Cheryl Bass; a brother, Tommy Griffin (Jackie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Teresa Day; and a brother, Phillip Clayton Griffin.

The family would like to say thank you to two very special friends, Geraldine Frazier and G.G. Davis for the endless love, care and support during her illness. A special thanks to Interim Healthcare Hospice, especially, Christa Tompkins, RN and Dr. Larry Puls and Prisma Healthcare oncology department staff.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Clearview Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park, in Travelers Rest.

The family is requesting for all those attending the funeral service to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and are requiring everyone to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Office of Development, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
