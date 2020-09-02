1/1
Sandra Kay Crane
Sandra Kay Crane

Greenville - Sandra Kay Crane, 73, of Greenville, SC, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on September 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Crane, Sr.

Sandra was born in Worth County, GA to the late James Woodrow Saylor and Edna Earl Nasworthy.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Saylor. She is survived by a daughter, Paula Kay Pate; son, Jerry Crane, Jr.; two brothers: Jerry Saylor and Gene Saylor (Millie).

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the South Carolina Ovarian Cancer Foundation, 110 Edinburgh Ct, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences can be shared at :

www.mackeywoodlawn.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
