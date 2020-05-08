|
Sandra (Sandy) Kay Stewart Auler
- - May 10, 1948 - May 4, 2020
Mrs. Sandra (Sandy) Kay Stewart Auler, 71, born to Wilbur and Ruth Stewart, left her earthly home on May 4, 2020, surrounded by her precious family, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, forever.
After graduating from East Canton High School, she married her sweetheart, David Auler on July 26, 1969. They remained in Canton, Ohio where both children were born, until 1980 when they moved to North Carolina to be closer to Dave's family and start a new adventure. They spent time in Greensboro and several years in Charlotte until they moved the family to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1986 where they would remain for over 20 years. In 2006, Sandy and Dave decided to set out on a once in a lifetime, year- long RV trip where they traveled across 34 states and Mexico. Following their incredible RV trip, they decided to move to Greenville, SC in 2007 to be near their grandchildren where they have remained.
Sandy spent several years working as an Executive Secretary in the Trust department at several different financial institutions in Greenville. She was an active member of First Baptist Simpsonville and was involved in programs from VBS to their group Sunday School classes to the women's Bible Study group. Sandy also enjoyed assisting several senior ladies to and from doctor appointments or whatever the need may be. There is no doubt she loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and nothing brought her more joy than spending quality time with family. She was an incredibly loyal friend to so many over her lifetime and will be deeply missed by all. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and spunky attitude.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 51 years and the love of her life, David Leroy Auler, her daughter, Lisa Auler Coulter (Jay), her son, Brett David Auler, her grandchildren, Morgan and Jack Coulter and Max Auler, and her sisters Susan Randolph (Don), Sally (Ally) Gambrel and Sydney Sher Kern (Steve) as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled in the coming weeks at First Baptist Simpsonville in Simpsonville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.imb.org/give/.
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020