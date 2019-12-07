|
Sandra Lynn Gunnells
Simpsonville - Lynn Gunnells, 70, of Simpsonville, wife of Lee Gunnells, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 6, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Simpsonville United Methodist Church starting at 2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow in the church sanctuary at 3:00 PM.
Heritage Funeral Home
