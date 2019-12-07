Services
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Sandra Lynn Gunnells

Sandra Lynn Gunnells Obituary
Sandra Lynn Gunnells

Simpsonville - Lynn Gunnells, 70, of Simpsonville, wife of Lee Gunnells, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Simpsonville United Methodist Church starting at 2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow in the church sanctuary at 3:00 PM.

Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
