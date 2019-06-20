Sandra Mills



Greenville - Sandra, 80 years old, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. Sandra was born and raised in Mooresville, NC to Bertha and Marvin Gillespie. She is preceded in death by her parents.



Sandra is survived by her husband John T. (Tom) Mills, son John T. (Buddy) Mills Jr. (Leslie); daughter Karen (Kem) Swenson (Mike); grandchildren Emily Swenson, Blakley Swenson, Grayson Mills, Thomas Mills and John Houston Mills; Sister Karen Edwards (Paul Giampietro) and brother Tommy Gillespie. All of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her wit, charm, style, strength and undying love and caring for all of us.



Her beautiful marriage to John T. "Tommy" Mills began in the 7th grade when Sandra "Sonnie" asked Tommy to a Sadie Hawkins dance. They have been together 68 years, and they were married for 58 wonderful years. They were lifelong sweethearts and together they shaped a beautiful family and life.



Sandra attended Elon college and worked in the insurance business for numerous years. She enjoyed volunteering for many organizations, traveling, her garden club, her book club and her bridge club. However, her greatest joy in life was her family especially her grandchildren, whom she was known as Sashie.



Sandra never met a stranger and knew everything about you before you left the room. She befriended those around her. Those who were lucky enough to meet her, came to love her as much as her family has her whole life.



A graveside service was held for family on June 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Little White House - thelittlewhitehouse.org (which is a very important organization to her) or The Greenville Humane Society.



