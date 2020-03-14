|
Sandra Pisarek
Simpsonville - Sandra "Sandy" H. Pisarek, 75, wife of Robert Pisarek, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marie Murphy Holm.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Pisarek; two grandsons, Anthony Bryceland and Tyler Bryceland; and a granddaughter, Kida Lane.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Holm, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast Chapel.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020