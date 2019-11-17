Services
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial
Sandra Richardson Smith Obituary
Sandra Richardson Smith

Anderson - Sandra Richardson Smith, Age 70, of 104 Willowbend Drive, Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Anmed Health Care after a difficult and courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was raised in Liberty, SC and attended school there. She was the daughter of the late John Ross Richardson and Helen Johnson Richardson and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Smith, son Blake Smith (Aloma), and daughter Brantley Smith Danahy. "Cammy's" adored grandchildren are Isabella Smith, Nolan Smith, Holden Smith, Reynolds Danahy, and Rylan Danahy.

Surviving siblings include Mrs. Evelyn Corn (P.E.), Mrs. Sue Bolding (D.T.), and Mr. Bill Richardson (Dorothy). Deceased siblings include Mrs. Anne Vondersmith (Bill), Mr. Jim Richardson (Junwei), and Mr. Dan Richardson.

Services are set for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Liberty Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm with memorial service at 2:00 pm and internment at Hillcrest Memorial immediately following.

Sandra was passionate and knowledgeable about her flowers and plants and was an avid weather watcher. She was an accomplished cook and admired for her cuisine. She was interested and informed on politics and fashion. Yes, she loved Clemson football! Her greatest joy was showering her family with love and affection. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
