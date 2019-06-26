Sandy Benze Greenway



Greer - Sandy Benze Greenway, 72, wife of Mike Greenway, of Greer, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.



She was born in Santa Clara, CA to the late Andy Schultze and Olive Auerswald Schultze. Sandy was an active and faithful member of Living Sanctuary Pentecostal Church. She was a member of the S.C. Koi and Garden Club and The Red Hat Society.



In addition to her loving husband of 6 years, she is survived by her two children, Wendy Alcala and her husband Daniel, of Watsonville, CA and Steven Lindley, of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren, Brodie, Gabby and Aliyah; a sister, Connie Badcock, of Modesto, CA; and her special companion, "Shotzie".



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Living Sanctuary Pentecostal Church, 201 Piedmont Road, Piedmont, SC from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Living Sanctuary Church Memorial Fund, 105 Staunton Court, Greenville, SC 29611.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary