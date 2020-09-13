Sandy E. Jenkins
Greer - Sandy Kay Erskine Jenkins, 69, passed away September 12, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, daughter of Alice M. Vassey Erskine of Greer and the late Paul Edward Erskine, she was a retired employee of the Greenville County School District with thirty-two years of service, a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church, attended Cowboy Church and was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association. Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver.
Surviving also are her husband of fifty years, Billy Alvin Jenkins of the home; one son, David Lee Jenkins (Amy) of Greer; one brother, Mark Erskine of Rock Hill; and one grandson, Zachary Billings Jenkins.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Philip Wilds.
The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
