1/1
Sandy E. Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandy E. Jenkins

Greer - Sandy Kay Erskine Jenkins, 69, passed away September 12, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg, daughter of Alice M. Vassey Erskine of Greer and the late Paul Edward Erskine, she was a retired employee of the Greenville County School District with thirty-two years of service, a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church, attended Cowboy Church and was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association. Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver.

Surviving also are her husband of fifty years, Billy Alvin Jenkins of the home; one son, David Lee Jenkins (Amy) of Greer; one brother, Mark Erskine of Rock Hill; and one grandson, Zachary Billings Jenkins.

Graveside services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Philip Wilds.

The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved