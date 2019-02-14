Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy McClain


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandy McClain Obituary
Sandy McClain

Greenwood - Sandra Ann Painter McClain, 71, passed away February 9, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Bryant Best and Beatrice Dillard Best, a retired bookkeeper and secretary and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, Joey Bryant Bagwell (Monique) of Greenwood and Scott Hunt McClain (Sukhveen) of Bushkill Township, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Benjamin Bagwell, Hannah Bagwell, Brady Bagwell, Malcolm McClain and Melanie McClain.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Blake Kendrick. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now