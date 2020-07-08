Sara A. Cater
Greenville - Sara Cater, 87, of The Haven in the Village of Chanticleer, formerly of Colgate Avenue, Greenville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Noah and Minnie Agnes Moody Cater.
Miss Cater was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, in Greenville. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her sister, Georgie Campbell and a number of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Fortune and brother, Jack Cater.
Private burial will be in Graceland Cemetery West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 105 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
