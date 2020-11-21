Sara Chastain Weaver
Greenville - Sara Chastain Weaver of Greenville, SC, age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Sara was born September 17, 1936 in Hartwell, GA to the late George Jackson Chastain and Ruth Delilah Hembree Chastain.
Sara was the widow of the late John E. "Ed" Weaver.
Sara is survived by daughter Melissa Weaver (Leslie) and son John Weaver (Dorothy); grandson Walker Edgar Weaver, granddaughter Marjorie Duncan Weaver and granddaughter Dorothy Chastain Weaver.
Sara was a teacher assistant for over 20 years within the Greenville County School System. Also, Sara was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Greenville, SC where she was a member of the Gill-Jones-Kelley Bible Fellowship Group.
A visitation for Sara will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Gene Ownbey in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sara's honor to Hampton Heights Baptist Church, 2511 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615.
