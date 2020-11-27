1/1
Sara Couch Gaillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Couch Gaillard

Greenville -

Sara Couch Gaillard, 91, wife of the late Melvin Gaillard, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Lillian B. Couch. She was a 1946 graduate of Parker High School and Perry's Business School. She retired from Southern Weaving Co. after 44 years service as an executive assistant. Sara was a member of Woodside Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George "Rock" Gaillard, Jr. and Jennifer Gaillard; two grandsons, Owen and Erik Gaillard, who were the love of her life; and also four nieces who were much loved by her, Perrie Boone, Margaret Mathis, Gail Forrester and Kay Hall. Sara also loved her two special friends, Frances Davidson and Myrtle Romack and her daughters. These ladies were always there for her - always appreciated.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie P. Gaillard; sister, Ruth Page; and brothers, Carlton and Charles Couch. She was the last member of her immediate family.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Crisis Center, 301 Woodside Ave. Greenville, SC 29611, or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd. Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved