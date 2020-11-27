Sara Couch Gaillard
Greenville -
Sara Couch Gaillard, 91, wife of the late Melvin Gaillard, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Lillian B. Couch. She was a 1946 graduate of Parker High School and Perry's Business School. She retired from Southern Weaving Co. after 44 years service as an executive assistant. Sara was a member of Woodside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George "Rock" Gaillard, Jr. and Jennifer Gaillard; two grandsons, Owen and Erik Gaillard, who were the love of her life; and also four nieces who were much loved by her, Perrie Boone, Margaret Mathis, Gail Forrester and Kay Hall. Sara also loved her two special friends, Frances Davidson and Myrtle Romack and her daughters. These ladies were always there for her - always appreciated.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie P. Gaillard; sister, Ruth Page; and brothers, Carlton and Charles Couch. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Crisis Center, 301 Woodside Ave. Greenville, SC 29611, or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd. Simpsonville, SC 29680.
.