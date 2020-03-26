|
|
Sara Dell Westmoreland Patton
Fountain Inn - Sara Dell Westmoreland Patton, age 94, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born April 12, 1925, Sara Dell was the daughter of the late Edwin Toy and Susan Elizabeth Westmoreland.
Above all, she was a devout Christian, and shared her faith in Christ with anyone who would listen. She believed that sharing the gospel was her duty and a true blessing. She is in heaven now, talking with Jesus, and having a wonderful reunion with all of her family and friends that passed on before her. Surviving are her sons William Patrick Patton and Paul Ernest Patton, daughter-in-law Jo Ann Trammell Patton, granddaughter Ashley Ann Patton Bratton and her husband James Rufus Bratton III, and great grandsons Sims Rufus Bratton and William Everett Bratton. Sara Dell was preceded in death by her husband, William Avery Patton, and a host of other family members.
Due to precautions regarding the Coronavirus, the immediate family will hold a graveside service Saturday, March 28, in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fountain Inn First Baptist Church Building Fund, 206 N. Weston Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644. Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and online condolences.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020