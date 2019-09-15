Services
Sara "Sally" Dobbins


1942 - 2019
Sara "Sally" Dobbins

- - Sara "Sally" Dobbins passed away on September 9, 2019. She was the oldest child of the late Harriet Cleveland Dobbins and W. Richard Dobbins. Sally attended Greenville County schools and graduated from Ashley Hall in Charleston. She attended Converse College for two years before graduating from Draughn's Business School. Sally loved crossword puzzles, Scrabble, reading and old movies. She could say the Lord's Prayer in French at age two. Sally left Greenville for Virginia and Arizona and worked for the federal government until her retirement.

She is survived by two brothers and a sister, Cleve Dobbins (Janet), Dick Dobbins (Carol), and Bambi Martin (Jack); nieces Shannon Woodward (Wil), Kelly Morris (Jason), and Patricia MacDonald (Jonathan); and two great nephews, Mac Woodward and Graham MacDonald.

Sally was a sweetheart with a sweet heart. She tried to give to every charity in the world.

A private interment was held at Christ Church Episcopal. The family wishes to express its sincere thanks to Agape Hospice for all their care and concern.

Any donations in Sally's memory may be made to The Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607 or the , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5000, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019
