Sara Eugenia "Gene" Stafford Cantrell
Savannah, GA - November 11, 1921 - March 16, 2020
Daughter of Vida and Henry Pratt Stafford
Predeceased by her parents, a brother, Henry Pratt Stafford Jr., his wife, Mary, stepchildren, Dr. W. Frank Cantrell and Carolyn Cantrell.
She is survived by children David R. Cantrell and Vi Cantrell Barrett (Terry), grandchildren Adam C. Barrett and E. Blayne Barrett, her sister Lois Stafford Howard, a number of nephews and nieces, and special niece Alida Howard.
Funeral service was conducted by Fox & Weeks, Savannah GA.
She is laid to rest at Bonaventure Cemetery beside her father in Savannah, GA.
Memorial to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for or Oxfam America.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020