Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Sara Evelyn Southerland Parrish

Sara Evelyn Southerland Parrish Obituary
Sara Evelyn Southerland Parrish

Simpsonville - Sarah Evelyn Southerland Parrish 73, of Simpsonville, wife of Terrell A Parrish, peacefully passed from this earthly life to her new heavenly home on Tuesday March, 24 2020 at her home.

Born in Johnston County NC, she was the daughter of the late Willard Southerland and Barbara Williams Southerland. She was a graduate of Wilson Mills High School. She was retired from working in Residential Property Management leading to owning her own firm, Area Relocation Services Inc. She was an avid UNC Tarheel Fan.

She is survived by one son, David Bullard, four step-children, Greg Parrish (Jeannette), Jeffrey Parrish (Angi), Mindy Edwards (Leon) of Greenville SC and Jason Parrish (Heather) of Easley SC. Also survived by nine step-Grandchildren and four step-Great Grandchildren.

She is also survived by three sisters, Anna Moore (Billy), Sandston VA, Rebecca Harden (Dan), Clayton NC and Treasure Carter (Kent) of Zebulon NC, Three sisters-in-law Yvonne Southerland, Apex NC and Elizabeth Edwards, Doris Southerland of Clayton NC and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Also survived by her precious Shi Tzu, Kenny. She was predeceased by six brothers and one sister.

Evelyn was a member of First Presbyterian Church Greenville and the Gospel Partners Sunday School class which she loved, especially her 'May Birthday Girls'.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at the Patewood office of the GHS Cancer Center for their compassionate care. A special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Cull, Dr. Mark O'rourke and infusion nurse Kathryn. Also, the staff of Visiting Angels and CARIS Hospice.

Private/Family only Graveside services will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park at 1:00pm Friday March 27, 2020 with services conducted by Rev. Stan Johnson. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Greenville Humane Society, 306 Airport Road, Greenville SC 29607 or Pet Tender Angels, PO BOX 273, Landrum SC 29356.

Mackey Mortuary in charge of services.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
