Sara G. Alexander
Taylors - Sara G. Alexander of Taylors, SC went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry T. Alexander; her daughter, Donna A. Semones of Greer, and her husband Geoffrey; two wonderful grandchildren, Adam Semones and Kathlyn Semones, which she adores. She is also survived by two sisters: Rodie Rewis of Fountain Inn, Lucy Spillers of Campobello; and one brother, Eugene Bolden of Georgia.
She was predeceased in death by her mother, Ruth A Sullivan, and father, J. D. Sullivan, along with one sister, Earlene Lathem and one brother, Buck Elgin.
Sara was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was of Baptist faith.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the charity of one's choice.
Graveside service will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville, SC on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends prior to graveside service at Mackey at Century Drive from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
The family will be at the daughter's home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Condolences can be shared at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.