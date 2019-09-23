|
Sara Jean L. Talley
Greer - Sara Jean Langley Talley, 88, passed away September 21, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late King Langley and Lucille Parker Langley Runion, she was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she retired as records secretary.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph Kenneth Talley, Sr. of the home; three daughters, Trudy Bennett (Ray) of Murphy, North Carolina, Martha Thompson of Greer and Patricia Criscola of Greer; a son, Chris Talley (Beverly) of Greer; seven grandchildren, Kyle Thompson, Jay (JK) Criscola, Andrew Talley, Jackson Talley, Kayelin Talley, Bennett Talley and Reese Talley; and two great-grandchildren, Analeigh Criscola and Leia Talley.
Mrs. Talley was predeceased by one son, Joseph Kenneth Talley, Jr.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard and Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 7:00-8:30 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651 or Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
