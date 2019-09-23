Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jean L. Talley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Jean L. Talley Obituary
Sara Jean L. Talley

Greer - Sara Jean Langley Talley, 88, passed away September 21, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late King Langley and Lucille Parker Langley Runion, she was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she retired as records secretary.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph Kenneth Talley, Sr. of the home; three daughters, Trudy Bennett (Ray) of Murphy, North Carolina, Martha Thompson of Greer and Patricia Criscola of Greer; a son, Chris Talley (Beverly) of Greer; seven grandchildren, Kyle Thompson, Jay (JK) Criscola, Andrew Talley, Jackson Talley, Kayelin Talley, Bennett Talley and Reese Talley; and two great-grandchildren, Analeigh Criscola and Leia Talley.

Mrs. Talley was predeceased by one son, Joseph Kenneth Talley, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard and Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 7:00-8:30 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651 or Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now