1/1
Sara Loretta Allison Gay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Loretta Allison Gay

Greenville - Sara Loretta Allison Gay, 82, of Greenville, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Sara Allison.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Henry (Buck) Gay; son, Mike (Debra) Gay, daughter, Susan (Randy) Sturgis, and son, Chris Gay; sister, Catherine Kerns; grandchildren, Will (Abby) Sturgis, Brandon (Lindsey) Sturgis, Peter (Becca) Sturgis, Melanye (Jeff) Crayton, Stephanye (Bennett) Rogers, Hilary Gay, Sully Gay, Brody Gay; great grandchildren, William Beaufort (Tripp) Sturgis III, Jack Sturgis. Eliana Rogers and Ryder Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lewis Allison, Bill Allison, Gene Allison, J.H. Allison, Marshall Allison, and Frank Allison.

Loretta enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, time at the beach, traveling and painting. She worked for years at Shannon Forest Christian School and was loved by so many of the students and faculty there. She was also active in her church and taught Bible Study and Sunday School.

A Memorial Service will be held at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, Greenville at 11:00 on Saturday, October 17.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rolling Green Village Distressed Residence Fund, Greenville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Palmetto Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved