Sara Loretta Allison Gay



Greenville - Sara Loretta Allison Gay, 82, of Greenville, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Sara Allison.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Henry (Buck) Gay; son, Mike (Debra) Gay, daughter, Susan (Randy) Sturgis, and son, Chris Gay; sister, Catherine Kerns; grandchildren, Will (Abby) Sturgis, Brandon (Lindsey) Sturgis, Peter (Becca) Sturgis, Melanye (Jeff) Crayton, Stephanye (Bennett) Rogers, Hilary Gay, Sully Gay, Brody Gay; great grandchildren, William Beaufort (Tripp) Sturgis III, Jack Sturgis. Eliana Rogers and Ryder Rogers.



She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lewis Allison, Bill Allison, Gene Allison, J.H. Allison, Marshall Allison, and Frank Allison.



Loretta enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, time at the beach, traveling and painting. She worked for years at Shannon Forest Christian School and was loved by so many of the students and faculty there. She was also active in her church and taught Bible Study and Sunday School.



A Memorial Service will be held at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, Greenville at 11:00 on Saturday, October 17.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rolling Green Village Distressed Residence Fund, Greenville.









