Sara Lovett Brinson Penn
Greenville - Sara Lovett Brinson Penn, a longtime resident of Greenville, S.C. passed away on May 24, 2020 after an extended illness. She was the wife of Edward W. Penn, Jr, married for 49 years. Sara was the daughter of the late Jeremiah Edison Brinson and the late Mary Wrust Brinson of Oglethorpe, Ga. Sara was the granddaughter of the late Sara Lovett Brinson and the late Robert Earl Brinson M.D. of Wrightsville, Ga. and the late Idella Carter Wurst and late Charles Carl Wurst of Meigs, Ga.
Sara was born in Athens, Ga. on May 29, 1947 and grew up in Oglethorpe, Ga. She attended Oxford College of Emory University, graduated from Emory University with a Bachelors in Business Administration, and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant for many years with professional affiliation with the state boards of South Carolina, California and Washington.
Sara began her accounting career with Clifford T. Bell in Georgetown S.C. This relationship grew into a close, mentoring, nurturing friendship with the Bell family, Clifford and Evelyn, and their children. Sara had the privilege of being godmother of Meggan Cooper Damiano of Columbia, S.C. parent of Camille and Lillian Damiano, and Ronald Alack "Ron" Cooper, Jr. (Devan) of Charlottesville, Va. parents of Noelle and Grace Cooper. Meggan and Ron are the children of Louise Bell Cooper and Ronald Aleck "Ron" Cooper, Sr. of Columbia, S.C.
Sara was especially appreciative of Rita Howard for the close friendship and support Rita provided to Sara and Ed since their return to Greenville.
Sara was predeceased by her parents, her sisters; Dell Brinson Kring (Gary) of Talbotton, Ga. and Bonnie Leah Brinson M.D. of Perry, Ga. and a nephew, James D. Kring of Talbotton, Ga. She is survived by her brother, R. Earl Brinson, M.D. of Charleston, S.C. and sister, Gwen Brinson Murphy (Keith) of Dunwoody, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Hall Thompson "Tommy" Penn (Kerry) of Roswell, Ga. and Cleg Dupree Penn (Anne) of Gainesville, Ga.; nephews, Jeremiah J. Kring (Shannon) of Cataula, Ga. and Hall D. Penn, Jr. of New York, N.Y.; nieces Meghan Brinson Ghiotto (Tony) of Raleigh, N.C., Sara Brinson of Georgetown, S.C., Amanda Penn O'Toole (Evan) of Laramie, Wy. and Abigail Penn of New York, N.Y.; great -nieces, Raven and Amanda Kring of Cataula, GA. and Beatrice O'Toole of Laramie, Wy. and two great-nephews, Jefferson and Theodore Ghiotto of Raleigh, N.C.
All of Sara's nieces, nephews, god-children and their children remember her as being kind and caring and loved her deeply.
Sara was loved and cherished by her husband, Ed, her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be scheduled to celebrate Sara's life at a later date. Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr
Published in The Greenville News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.