Sara M. Jones



Greenville - Sara M. Jones, 94, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019. A native of Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Irene and William Moseley. Sara graduated from Brevard College in Brevard, NC and was proud of her career as Director of Manager Development for the Electronics Division at Union Carbide. She was an avid golfer, but her passion was her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Twyman "Douglas" Jones, Sara is survived by her daughter, Becky Pittard (Jan); sons, Randy Jones (Karen) and Bill Jones; grandchildren: Nicole Lebron (Carlo), Paige Fleming (John), Doug Pittard (Camille), Matthew Jones (Cheyenne) and Andrew Jones; and nine great-grandchildren. On-line condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Simpsonville Municipal Cemetery, with Rev. Stephen Clyborne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019