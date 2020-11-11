1/1
Sara Margaret Bell Veal
Sara Margaret Bell Veal

Greenville - Sara Margaret Bell Veal, 91, wife of Jack Veal, of Greenville, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Born in Elberton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Lola Ruff Bell.

Mrs. Veal was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 67 years, where she served as a Sunday School teacher of 4 year old boys for 33 years receiving the Harold B. Sightler award for service and loyalty. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Mrs. Veal was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband of 71 years, she is survived by her children; Ronny Veal, Wayne Veal (Tammy), Sherry Mason (Marty), and Leanne Campbell (John); a daughter-in-law, Sherrie Barnes; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; siblings, Bud Bell, Lynn Bell, Martha Ann Harden, Charlotte Johnson, Jerolyn Almond and Patsy Suttles.

She was preceded in death by a son, Barry Veal; a sister, Malene Godfrey; and eight brothers; twins, Horace and Howard Bell, Douglas Bell, Bill Bell, Pete Bell, Gene Bell, Mike Bell and Ricky Bell.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, 29611 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery West.

The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on Social Distancing and wearing a mask.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com "Tribute Wall."

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
