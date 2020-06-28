Sara Margaret Oliver Millener
1948 - 2020
Sara Margaret Oliver Millener

Simpsonville - Sara Margaret Oliver Millener, 71, passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior on the morning of June 27, 2020. Born August 25, 1948 in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Col. Hugh Russell Oliver and Margaret Thomas Oliver.

Sara was a beloved daughter, a loving wife, a devoted mother and a faithful friend. As a mother, she gave herself fully to her children taking every opportunity to inspire and equip them to make the most of their lives. Sara was also a very intelligent and capable woman, who knew how to get things done and found winsome and creative ways to accomplish whatever vision or task she set herself to accomplish.

For those who knew her, this strong and resilient woman weathered a host of fearsome storms during her lifetime, enduring faithfully through trials and challenges few people can imagine. She persevered and learned and grew with every obstacle she overcame by the grace of God, leaning heavily upon Jesus, whom we know to be well acquainted with suffering himself. In all this, she set an example for those around her and left an inspiring testimony of faith in the midst of great hardship and tribulation.

She is survived by her sister, Martha Oliver Whittier; her three children, Nancy Ann Lewis, Clay Alexander Millener, and Tally Margaret Ham; and six grandchildren, Robert Mills Lewis, Matthew Thomas Lewis, Alexander Terra Millener, Davi Terra Millener, Hugh Wayne Ham and Zellie Haley Ham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sara's honor may be made at https://kdfoundation.org/Sara/. For her full obituary, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
