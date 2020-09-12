1/1
Sara Massey
1940 - 2020
Sara Massey

Greenville - Mrs. Sara Massey, age 80, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Sara was born January 7, 1940 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Sara is survived by her husband, Gene Massey of Greenville, SC; son Jeffery Massey of Greenville SC; and son Wayne Massey of Piedmont, SC; brother Mike Slay of Gray Court, SC; grandson Jack Massey and granddaughter Jordan Massey both of Piedmont, SC.

A visitation for Sara will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in the funeral home chapel. A burial will follow the funeral service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeywoodlawn.com for the Massey family.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
