Sara Massey
Greenville - Mrs. Sara Massey, age 80, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Sara was born January 7, 1940 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Sara is survived by her husband, Gene Massey of Greenville, SC; son Jeffery Massey of Greenville SC; and son Wayne Massey of Piedmont, SC; brother Mike Slay of Gray Court, SC; grandson Jack Massey and granddaughter Jordan Massey both of Piedmont, SC.
A visitation for Sara will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in the funeral home chapel. A burial will follow the funeral service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
