The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Sara T. Branton

Sara T. Branton Obituary
Sara T. Branton

Greer - Sara Turner Branton, 81, passed away December 7, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late A.D. and Edith Howell Turner, a retired educator with the Greenville County School District and a member of Northwood Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, James "Jack" R. Branton of the home; one daughter, Regina Paunee Branton (Scott Peecksen); two sons, Phillip Christopher Branton (Mary) and James Derek Branton; and three grandchildren, Samuel Peecksen, Garrett Branton and Sara Kendall Branton.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Lamar Nichols. Burial will be private.

Honorary escort will be the grandsons.

Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 888 Ansel School Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
