Sara Tesnear
Piedmont - Sara Nell Lewis Tesnear, 78, wife of Robert "Bob" Tesnear, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Owen Lafayette and Ruby Rhinehart Lewis. She was a former barber at Style King.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Lynn Bearden of Piedmont; sons, William Tesnear of Piedmont and Donald Tesnear of Williamston; sisters, Ellen Chapman of Anderson and Linda Heatherly of Cross Anchor; fourteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019