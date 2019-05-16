Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Sara Tesnear Obituary
Sara Tesnear

Piedmont - Sara Nell Lewis Tesnear, 78, wife of Robert "Bob" Tesnear, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2019.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Owen Lafayette and Ruby Rhinehart Lewis. She was a former barber at Style King.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Lynn Bearden of Piedmont; sons, William Tesnear of Piedmont and Donald Tesnear of Williamston; sisters, Ellen Chapman of Anderson and Linda Heatherly of Cross Anchor; fourteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019
