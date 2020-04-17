Services
Sarah Ann V. Waters

Sarah Ann V. Waters Obituary
Sarah Ann V. Waters

Greer - Sarah Ann Vaughn Waters, 84, widow of Paul Thurman Waters, Sr., passed away April 16, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Garrett Vaughn, she was a retired employee of Overnite Transportation and a member of El Bethel Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Taylor (Gary) of Greer; a son, James Arthur Waters of Greer; a brother, Jerry Vaughn of Greer; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and special friend, Claude Burrell of Taylors.

She was predeceased by two son, Paul Thurman Waters, Jr. and Mark Dexter Waters and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
