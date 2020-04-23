Services
Greenville - Sarah Waldrop Cobb Walker, 91, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born July 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late William Leonard and Mary White Waldrop of Piedmont, SC. A graduate of Piedmont High School and Furman University, class of 1949, she was a well-loved fifth-grade teacher at Duncan Chapel Elementary School for many years, before retiring from the Greenville County School System.

Sarah and her first husband, William A. "Bill" Cobb were charter members of John Knox Presbyterian Church Church, where she was an active member. She enjoyed playing bridge in her spare time, playing with the same group of ladies for over fifty years. She and her second husband, William H. "Bill" Walker were members of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed many wonderful trips together, across the US and abroad.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cobb; son, Samuel Leonard "Sam" Cobb; and sister, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Thackston.

Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Bill Walker; daughter and son-in-law, Sally Cobb Krisel and Steve Krisel of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Cobb Krisel (Jessica), Caroline Krisel Noor (John), and Susan Hayne Cobb; great-grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth and William Daniel Krisel, and John William and Leah Grace Noor; and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins. She is also survived by her stepchildren and step-grandchildren: Len Walker (Kathy), Katie Walker Oden (Will), Alston and Sallie Oden, Kaler Walker, Davis Walker, Jim Walker (Nancy), Craig Walker (Samantha); Dianne Walker Poston (Jim), Tyler Poston (Elizabeth), Jill Poston Scott (Josue), and Walker Scott.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the - Upstate SC Chapter, 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, or a charity of the giver's choice.

