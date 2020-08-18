Sarah Elizabeth Seay Phillips
Greenville - Sarah Elizabeth Seay Phillips passed away on August 12, 2020 at age 83.
Born February 28, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Wilson Henry Seay and Irene Gracie Messer Seay.
Mrs. Phillips retired from the Greenville County School System, where she spent many years as a teacher's aide. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Grove Station Baptist Church. She loved solving puzzles and was an award-winning published poet. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her passion in life was her family and helping all children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years, Zane Grant Phillips (1937 - 1994) and her son Keith Gary Phillips (1966 - 2001).
She is survived by her three sons, Neil Sainte Crosse of Atlanta, GA, Stephen Phillips of Atlanta, GA and Darrell Phillips (Regina) of Oxford, GA; daughter-in-law, Elaine Phillips Leduc (Greg) of Pelzer, SC; granddaughter, Shaysee Sainte Crosse of Savannah, GA; grandson, Alexander Phillips (Mandy Shuler-Phillips) of Moore, SC; great grandson, Zane Phillips; and step great grandson, Brock McCullough.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. A burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.