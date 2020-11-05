1/1
Sarah Evelyn Shoemaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Evelyn Shoemaker

- - Sarah Evelyn Shoemaker, 76, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Darvin Shoemaker; her three children, John Shoemaker, Jerry Shoemaker (Allison), and Holly Frye (Jeff); six adored grandchildren, Hayden McKenzie Terry (Tyler), Mollie Shoemaker, Matthew Shoemaker, Regan Frye, Redick Frye and Reese Frye; a brother Arthur Allison (Edna); sisters in law Ann Shoemaker Jackson (Don), Kathleen Allison, and Peggy Allison; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Mary Emiline Allison; her parents in law Isaac C. "John"and Ethel Shoemaker; three brothers Oliver "Judge" Allison, Wyndom Allison, David Allison; a sister Trula Baxter and a brother in law Mark Shoemaker.

We also want to thank Barry and Norma Raffensberger, Johnny Collins and Hospice for their support.

She was truly loved and will be missed.

A memorial will be held to celebrate her life at Morningside Baptist Church, 1115 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

A memorial will also be held at The Church of the Open Door, York, PA on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to hospice: Agape Care, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg SC 29307, Attention: Andy Wheeler.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Morningside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Church of the Open Door
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved