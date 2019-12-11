|
Sarah Hamby Lowe
Anderson - Sarah Elizabeth "Libby" Hamby Lowe, daughter of Jefferson Davis Hamby and Catherine Rosamond Hamby, passed on December 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bob Lowe, two children, Alyce and Justin Lowe, and two sisters, Jeannie Amberg and Elaine Williams.
A celebration of life will be held at 704 Wilson Rd. in Central, SC on December 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Lowe Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019