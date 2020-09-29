Sarah Heyer
Seneca - Sarah Nell Purser Heyer, 87, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 25, 2020, at Hospice of the Foothills Cottingham House in Seneca, SC.
She was born on June 8, 1933 in Rawls, Alabama. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1951, then attending Winthrop University and graduating from Converse College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She married the love of her life, John Lewis Heyer on August 28, 1954 at First Baptist Church in Clemson, SC. Living in both Greenville, SC and Atlanta, GA, retiring to Clemson in 1995. She served graciously in the role of Pastor's wife, also serving in multiple leadership positions with Lutheran Church Women and member of the St. James Lutheran Church Choir for 30 years. They were married for 62 years. She was a great cook and always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Heyer was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Hugh Purser and Ethel Lee Palmer Purser, two sisters and her brother, Grace Purser Bruce, Nelma Purser Mauldin and Johnny Hugh Purser; and her husband, Pastor John Lewis Heyer. She is survived by her four children: Cynthia Christine Heyer of Auburn, GA; John Walter Heyer of Athens, GA; Patricia Ann Heyer Cornwell and her husband, Don, and their children, John Cornwell of Portland, OR and Palmer Cornwell of Atlanta, GA; Mary Katherine Heyer Jones and her husband, Chappell and their children, Laban Jones and Sarah Jones. Survived as well by a large extended family including, sisters, Jean Patterson and Barbara Krieger and her husband, Robert of Clemson, SC and a host of loving nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Heyer was an active member of University Lutheran Church, Clemson, SC. She was a member of the Clemson Garden Club.
Her family will always cherish her positive outlook and wit.
Private Graveside Services to be held at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Seneca, SC and Novus Way, Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (Lutheridge Camp and Conference Center) .
