Sarah Jane Polk
Clemson - Sarah Jane Polk passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 10 th .
Jane Polk had so many wonderful characteristics. She was curious and intrepid: willing to go on adventures and to learn new skills. Throughout her life with her husband, George Merritt Polk Jr., she camped, sailed, danced, hiked, traveled and in general embraced life with both hands.
Born in Coffeyville, Kansas in 1928, she graduated from the University of Kansas. Jane married George in 1949. In 1955,they moved Ft. Lauderdale, FL where they would live for the next 25 years. In Ft. Lauderdale, Jane was active in the Presbyterian Church, and served on the Board of Directors of the Children's Home Society. It was here that Jane and George square danced, bird watched, raised children, and raced small boats.
In 1977 George and Jane moved to Clemson SC. Jane found ways to contribute to her new community. She was very active at Fort Hill Presbyterian church. Working through the Communities Ministries Committee, Jane's diligent efforts greatly contributed to the creation of Safe Harbor II, a domestic violence shelter. The League of Women Voters was another place that Jane contributed her time.
Jane and her good friend Julie Craig collaborated on a travel guide of South Carolina small towns, called Historic Holidays (1983).
Jane and George found an outlet for their love of sailing at the Keowee Sail Club and enthusiastically raced their boat there for many years. Jane loved to dance: folk dance contra dance and then jazzercise.
Sarah Jane Polk is survived by her four children, Susan Jen Phillips (Michael), Ann Scott Ewel (James), Daniel George Polk (Pamela), Sarah Merritt Polk and by her five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years George Merritt Polk Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather and travel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, 101 Edgewood Avenue, Clemson, SC 29631 or to Safe Harbor, P.O. Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602.
For more info please see: https://bit.ly/38QSXVy
