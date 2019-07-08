Sarah Kay Clardy



Greenville - Sarah Kay Clardy, 93, of Greenville, widow of Ernest Ansel Clardy, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Born in Pelzer, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Minnie Lee Woodson Kay. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Clardy was a tax filer with Clardy Accounting. She was a member of Poe Baptist Church.



Mrs. Clardy enjoyed collecting Fenton art glass, Precious Moments figurines and thimbles. She visited the Grand Ole Opry, listened to country music and was a fan of Bill Anderson.



Surviving are daughter, Gail Clardy; two sons, Gary and Keith Clardy (Rita); three grandchildren, Kevin (Roxanne), Bradley and Matthew; two step-grandchildren, Debbie (Clint) and Donna (Timmy); three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Kade, and Steele; four step-great-grandchildren, Cody, Jacob, Shane and Colton; and brother, Joe Kay (Joyce).



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son, Larry Gene Clardy, and three siblings, Wayne, Dot and David.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Interment to follow the service in Graceland Cemetery West.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019