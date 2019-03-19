Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Sarah Ruth Hendricks Obituary
Sarah Ruth Hendricks

Easley - Sarah Ruth Blair Hendricks, 87, of Norris Avenue, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Thomas A. Blair and Lydia Roper Blair.

Ms. Hendricks was retired from Saco-Lowell in Easley. She was a member of My Fathers House Community Church and enjoyed growing flowers and spending time with her cat "Fluffy".

Surviving are her children, Edward Ballew (Dianne) of Easley and Linda Bryant Boberg of Greenville; grandchildren, Robert Gibbs (Monica), Angela Tollison and Chris Semrow; great grandchildren, Melanie, Allie, Brailyn, Chloe, and Kairo; sisters, Jane Seay (Jerry) of Easley and Janice Thrift (Ray) of Pickens; and a brother, Grady A. Blair (Dot) of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Phyllis Elaine Bryant Semrow; and a brother, Harold Blair.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 19, 2019
