Sarah Trotter Summers
Simpsonville - Sarah Trotter Summers, 85, formerly of Simpsonville, SC, died September 11, 2019, at an Asheville, NC nursing home. The daughter of James and Alice Trotter of Morgantown, WV, Sarah was a graduate of West Virginia University and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was married in 1955 to her husband Howard, and ultimately settled in Huntington, WV, to raise a family.
Sarah led a full and active life, always putting others before herself. A lifelong animal lover, she had a dog by her side throughout, from Hilda to Ozzie. She took great joy in caring for all her pets, and raised the most affectionate dogs. She had a gifted eye for aesthetics, which could be seen through her home decorating and landscaping choices. At all family gatherings, Sarah was at her best in the kitchen, where she enjoyed cooking fantastic meals. Thanksgiving became an annual family gathering at Sarah's, and she was at the center of all activities. As a host, she welcomed all guests with great joy, making everyone feel comfortable and loved. For the last 25 years of her life, Sarah was a talented painter whose work in progress could always be found displayed on her easel. Her oil paintings decorate the walls of many family members' and friends' homes. She took great satisfaction in creating and giving pet portraits to friends and family, and her landscape scene paintings were displayed at many art shows in Greenville. Sarah also enjoyed painting an annual holiday scene, which became the image for her beloved Christmas card.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Howard Summers of Asheville, NC; daughters, Melinda Gillespie of Asheville, NC, Katherine Schofer of Parkville, MO, Becky Summers of Kennesaw, GA; son, Jeff Summers of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Aaron Gillespie, Sarah Nakaji, Forest Paul, Mary Beth Summers, Ian Schofer, Nellie Schofer, and 4 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville, SC, followed by a reception at the church to celebrate her blessed life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's honor to the Alzeheimers Association of America or the Greenville Humane Society.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 25, 2019