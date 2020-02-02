Services
Ramey Funeral Home
202 North Rudolph St.
Saluda, SC 29138
864-445-2366
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Saluda Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Saluda Baptist Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
the chapel at Oconee Memorial Park
Seneca, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
the cemetery
Saundra Fincher Keene Obituary
Saundra Fincher Keene

Saluda - Saundra Fincher Keene, 75, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Greenwood.

Born in Greenville County and a daughter of the late Floyd Lee Fincher, Sr. and Burdell Burdette Fincher, she was the wife of Robert Darby Keene. Mrs. Keene was a retired Assistant Branch Manager of Wachovia in Seneca. She was a member of Saluda Baptist Church and the Saluda Garden Club.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Darby Keene, three son, Boyd Keith Batson, Jr. (Michelle) of Clemson, Robert Darby Keene, Jr. (Tiffany) of N. Charleston and Mark Evans Keene of Chesnee, a daughter, Kelly B. Martin (Phillip) of Iva, and five grandchildren, Victoria Black, Taylor Batson, Phoebe Keene, Maddie Martin and Maddox Martin.

Mrs. Keene was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Lee Fincher, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Saluda Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff McCartney officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

There will be a visitation at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the chapel at Oconee Memorial Park, Seneca, SC . A graveside service will follow at 2:30p.m. in the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
