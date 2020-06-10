Sean Robert Sester
Greenville - Sean Robert Sester, 32, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, he was the son of Terry Gene Sester and Deborah Ann and Pat Gibson Jr.
Sean was a member of Forrestville Baptist Church. His greatest joy and love was his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife; three sisters, Becky Bell, Jessie Bell, and Jaymi Leone; two nephews, USMC Cpl. Jordan Lee and Noah Gilstrap; grandmother, Virginia Merwin; step-grandfather, Russell Willard; an aunt, Susan Mullinix, and three uncles, Tim, Robbie, and Rusty.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Peggy Willard, and grandfathers, Lou Frye and Eugene Robert Sester; and uncle, David Willard.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages for the family on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" at www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.