Sedalia Lounell Cooley Arflin



Greenville - Sedalia Lounell Cooley Arflin, 93, widow of William Clarence Arflin, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Born in Belton, she was a daughter of the late William and Mamie Smith Cooley.



Sedalia was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church.



She is survived by two children, Julia Barna (Rick) of Bluffton and Ricky Arflin (Kristi) of Fountain Inn; two grandchildren, Heather Arflin and Christopher Arflin; and a great grandchild, Matthew Lane Birkholz.



The last surviving member of her immediate family, Sedalia was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at West Gantt First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605, or the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News on June 28, 2019