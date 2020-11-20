1/1
Sek G. Lee
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Sek G. Lee

Silver Spring, MD -

August 10, 1935 -

October 24, 2020

Mr. Sek Gee Lee, 85, of Silver Spring Maryland, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He and his wife, Dan-Lai Lee, had been married for 47 years.

Born in Canton China, Mr. Lee was the son of the late Gim Ging Lee and Gim Ngoot (Ng) Lee. He was a US Air Force Veteran and had deployed as a radar and communications technician to the South Pole for Operation Deep Freeze. He was stationed at Donaldson AFB for his last two years in the military. Mr. Lee had worked for IBM and CSC at NASA in Greenbelt, MD. Before fully retiring, he and his wife owned and operated two retail businesses.

Mr. Lee was a talented artist and designer; master builder and avid handyman. He was a world traveler, who very much enjoyed staying current on world events and the latest technology.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Lee is survived by daughters Kathy Toohey (Chip), Pamela Matthews (Paul), Mindy Woon, Linda James and Cindy Woon; grandson Avery; granddaughters: Laurel Katherine, Anna, Rebecca, Olivia, Meredith and Natalie; nephews Alan and Edwin; and niece, Jenny.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lee was preceded in death by brother, Peter Fung Lee, son Christopher "Shazzi" Lee, and grandson, John Edward Toohey.

The family has privately paid their respects, as it was Mr. Lee's wish to be cremated with interment in New York.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved