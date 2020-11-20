Mr. Sek G. LeeSilver Spring, MD -August 10, 1935 -October 24, 2020Mr. Sek Gee Lee, 85, of Silver Spring Maryland, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He and his wife, Dan-Lai Lee, had been married for 47 years.Born in Canton China, Mr. Lee was the son of the late Gim Ging Lee and Gim Ngoot (Ng) Lee. He was a US Air Force Veteran and had deployed as a radar and communications technician to the South Pole for Operation Deep Freeze. He was stationed at Donaldson AFB for his last two years in the military. Mr. Lee had worked for IBM and CSC at NASA in Greenbelt, MD. Before fully retiring, he and his wife owned and operated two retail businesses.Mr. Lee was a talented artist and designer; master builder and avid handyman. He was a world traveler, who very much enjoyed staying current on world events and the latest technology.In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Lee is survived by daughters Kathy Toohey (Chip), Pamela Matthews (Paul), Mindy Woon, Linda James and Cindy Woon; grandson Avery; granddaughters: Laurel Katherine, Anna, Rebecca, Olivia, Meredith and Natalie; nephews Alan and Edwin; and niece, Jenny.In addition to his parents, Mr. Lee was preceded in death by brother, Peter Fung Lee, son Christopher "Shazzi" Lee, and grandson, John Edward Toohey.The family has privately paid their respects, as it was Mr. Lee's wish to be cremated with interment in New York.