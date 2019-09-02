|
|
Selma Roberts
Greenville - Selma Roberts died August 31, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, April 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Hyman Rosenzweig and Rose Nuzner Rosenzweig. Selma Roberts received her license as a Practical Nurse in 1944. She only pursued a nursing career for one year until raising children became a priority. A world traveler, Selma traveled with the American Jewish Congress, and Congress International Missions, Inc., as well as on her own. While living in New York, she sold life insurance and became a Field Underwriter for the New York Life Insurance Co. Selma Roberts relocated to Greenville, SC after the death of her husband to live near her son. Selma's family of friends in Greenville gave her much happiness. She loved her dog Pepper. People knew Selma because she made time to stop and talk to people, make them smile or give them encouragement. She was an active member of Beth Israel Synagogue Sisterhood and an officer in the National Council of Jewish Women. She was a life member of Women's American ORT.
Surviving are her sons Arnold Mark Roberts (Cindy) of Palo Alto, California and Peter Lee Roberts (Debbie) of Lyman, South, Carolina; granddaughter Denise Roberts Kapoor (Gaurav); and great-granddaughters Eva Simone Kapoor and Aria Paige Kapoor.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Roberts, by her brother Morris Rosenszweig, sister Sarah (Sally) Kandal, and brother-in-law Hal Kandal.
The friends and family would like to acknowledge the kindness and care given to Selma by many employees at Brookdale at Pelham and Interim Hospice.
Interment will be at New Montefiore Cemetery in New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue or St. Jude Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at Beth Israel Synagogue to be announced.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 2, 2019