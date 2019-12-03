|
Senator Ralph Anderson, Sr.
Greenville - Senator Ralph Anderson, Sr., 92, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home.
Born November 2, 1927, in Anderson County, South Carolina, Mr. Anderson grew up in the Anderson Street neighborhood of Greenville. He attended Sterling High School, and after graduating from there, enrolled in Allen University in Columbia. After college, he joined the army as a no-commissioned office whose duties included troop information and education.
In 1969, he became a specialist with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Mr. Anderson became the first African American Postmaster in the Upstate.
Having retired from the USPS, Mr. Anderson turned to a life of service as an elected official. In 1983, he won the first of his two terms as City Councilman in Greenville. In 1991, He became a South Carolina House of Representatives, where he served for five years. In 1997, to become the State Senator representing District 7 in Greenville, he held onto that seat for 10 years.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Geraldine; a daughter, Valerie Anderson; a son, Joel (Darlene); a daughter-in-law, Diane, wife of deceased son, Ralph, Jr.; eleven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 12:00pm - 1:00pm, Springfield Baptist Church.
Funeral Service: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 1:00pm at Springfield Baptist Church, with burial in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Williamston, SC.
In lieu of flowers please send your donations to SHARE - Operation Warmth in remembrance of Senator Ralph Anderson Post Office Box 10204 Greenville, SC 29603.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019